Splatoon 2

Switch mobile app soon will stop supporting the Online Lounge feature of Splatoon 2

But, you can still start a local or multiplayer game without needing the feature.

Starting from July 28, the Online Lounge feature for Splatoon 2 won't be supported in the Nintendo Switch Online app anymore, stated by Nintendo in a post on their support page.

Meanwhile, the company emphasised that other functions such as voice chat, will still stay available despite the discontinuation of the above-mentioned feature:

"However, the app will continue to allow friends to voice chat, and no other changes will be made to the app at this time.

You can also continue to start a local or online multiplayer game in Splatoon 2 without use of the Online Lounge feature."

On a side note, the third instalment of the series, Splatoon 3, which was announced in a Nintendo Direct earlier in February this year, is set to be released in 2022.

Does this change affect you much, or is this a function that you never even needed?

Splatoon 2

