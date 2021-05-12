Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Switch just received Ver. 12.0.2 System Update

Stability is the main change here.

For the first 3 month of this year we didn't receive any system update for Nintendo Switch, then on April 6 Nintendo rolled out the first one for 2021. Since then, small updates seem to pop up every few weeks.

Just the same as Ver. 12.0.1, the latest 12.0.2 also doesn't really bring much difference, just lists "general system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience" as the only change. However, a dataminer @OatmealDome actually found a few other things have changed as well:

- core system components
- bluetooth driver
- application manager (pgl)

He also mentioned that there are "probably minor bug fixes", too. Either way, it's available to download now.

Thanks, Nintendolife.



