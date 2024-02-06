Switch is less than 1 million units from becoming Japan's best selling console ever

HQ

Ever since Switch was released, it has been selling at a rapid pace thanks to the clever hybrid hardware and great games. While it's really big everywhere, the hometurf Japan is extraordinary huge, as Famitsu now reveals that it has sold 32,027,938 units (all Switch variations combined). This means than on average, more than one in four people in Japan owns a Switch...

A massive number, but there has actually been a bigger format previously, which incidentally was also from Nintendo. We are of course talking about Nintendo DS, which across all variations reached 32,990,000 sold units in Japan during its lifetime. If you do your math, you'll see that it is now less than one million units between them, something that means Switch will probably be the biggest format ever released in Japan comfortably before the end of the year, even if sales has slowed recently with all the rumors about Switch 2.

Thanks Nintendo Life