Switch has passed the lifetime sales of Wii in the US

Switch became incredibly popular from the day it was released back in 2017, and since then it has continued to sell incredibly well and doesn't seem to have suffered from shortages in same way as Microsoft and Sony did during the pandemic. This has now led to an impressive milestone.

GamesIndustry.biz reports that Switch in the US has now passed the lifetime sales of the incredibly popular Wii. In fact, there are only two consoles that have sold more and that's Xbox 360 (less than a million units to go) and PlayStation 2 (five million units lead). Considering that Christmas is coming up and Nintendo has plenty of popular titles prepared, we believe it's only a matter of time before Switch becomes the best selling video game hardware of all time in USA.

Not to shabby for a console that was considered too weak from the very beginning, or can you honestly say you did see this coming?