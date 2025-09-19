Switch has now passed two million sold units in Japan

HQ

We have previously reported on how incredibly well Switch 2 is selling around the world, and perhaps most notably in its home country of Japan. Now Famitsu (thanks Nintendo Life) has presented this week's game sales, and as expected, Switch 2 and Mario Kart World continue to do very well.

The latter has dominated since its release and is comfortably in first place with sales roughly equivalent to the total sales of places 2-5 combined. Of course, Nintendo also reigns supreme on the hardware side. Switch 2 is by far the best seller (with Switch OLED in second place, Switch Lite in fifth place, and the original Switch in sixth place - just so you understand how overwhelmingly successful Nintendo is in Japan) with 44,278 units sold during the week.

This means that Switch 2 has now passed an important milestone and has sold over two million units in the country after only three months on the market. By comparison, Playstation 5 has sold around seven million units (all models) after five years on the market. There is every reason to believe that Switch 2 will surpass it in terms of sales as early as next year, or possibly in early 2027.

So what about Xbox then? Let's just say, don't even ask... it's much worse than you think.