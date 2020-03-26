Switch has now passed the Wii's lifetime sales in Japan

Tell us if you've heard this one before: the Switch is selling great! OK, it isn't exactly breaking news, but it is still impressive exactly how well it is doing. As Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad was able to reveal yesterday, Switch has actually managed to pass the lifetime sales of the Wii in Japan, which is (or rather was!) Nintendo's best-selling console ever. Not too shabby considering it has only been on the market for roughly three years.

Sales actually spiked last week, and that is mainly thanks to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In fact, last week's sales were the console's best to date, beating the original launch week sales back in 2017.

We can't say anything other than that this milestone is very well deserved. Do you think the Switch sales will be negatively impacted by PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X?