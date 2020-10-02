Switch hack-sellers to pay $2 million in settlement with Nintendo

You're watching Advertisements

Uberchips - who is no longer in business, got hit with a lawsuit from Nintendo after they sold hacking products on behalf of Team Xecuter that makes it possible to hack and play pirated Switch games.

The court documents were obtained by TorrentFreak.

The site has not been online since the lawsuit was filed in back in May, and while the entire site was taken offline, UberChips and their lawyer insisted that all allegations were false - despite the fact that they have now settled with Nintendo.

Besides paying $2 million in damages, a permanent injunction is now in affect against UberChips, meaning they can no longer sell any device that is capable of circumvention. This comes on top of transferring the domain name to Nintendo, and destroying every single product in stock.

The settlement awaits the final approval from a judge, and Nintendo is still in court battles with a number of identical enterprises.