Switch emulator Yuzu responds to Nintendo's court summons

HQ

Last week, we reported that Nintendo was going after Switch emulator Yuzu as the former company seeks reparations for damages and piracy violations. It also wants Yuzu to be shut down after more than 1 million copies of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom were downloaded illegally.

Yuzu's owner, a company by the name of Tropic Haze, has responded to Nintendo's court summons and it seems like it's going to fight this case. Neither Yuzu or Tropic Haze have said anything on social media, but PC_Focus did catch that Tropic Haze has retained the services of an attorney from Pierce Atwood LLP.

It seems like a court battle will take place, and Yuzu as of right now is showing no sign of slowing down, as it is still available to download from its official site.