Switch edition of Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP explained

September 12th marks the launch of Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP, a remaster with several graphical enhancements of the 2012 cult classic Lollipop Chainsaw. In addition to coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox - it's also heading to the considerably weaker Switch hardware, which has led many to wonder how much of a remaster it really is on the format.

Now, game designer Yoshimi Yasuda has told us more about the Switch version in a long X post, and also shared some Switch gameplay in another separate post. Among other things, he writes that "the resolution is FHD, which is an improvement on the original version's HD resolution". However, he admits that the frame rate is "the same as the original version, at 30fps".

Modern effects that Switch does not support are also missing compared to the other versions, but the studio "have optimized the lighting for each stage". You can read the full post as well as check out a short video of gameplay from the Switch version in the two posts below.



