Switch Clone might be cheap but it doesn't play Switch games

Calling the Powkiddy X2 a clone is an understatement and while the design (which is called the "youth edition" and bears marketing slogans like "Meet a small friend and recall your childhood and enjoy a journey to the dark") makes little sense, it is a blatant rip-off if not a direct clone of the Switch, at least visually.

While it has a built-in simulation of no less than 11 different consoles, the wording "NEW POWKIDDY X2 7 "IPS screen handheld game console built-in 11 simulator PS1 3D game retro arcade ultra-thin console 2500 games" includes GameBoy, PS1, NeoGeo, MegaDrive and SNES emulator software but its quad-core ARM Cortex-A7 1.3 GHz CPU will not enable you to play, or even access any Switch games.

An emulator might be fantastic at just $80, but if you take a closer look, it reveals that "due to the functional limitations of the chip, it is not compatible with all games, and individual games are not supported as normal".

It can be connected to a TV, and while its AliExpress page does say it supports 11 languages, it only mentions two.

While we can't recommend buying clones and rip-offs, it is available on AliExpress, at least until Nintendo has sent a cease and desist letter.