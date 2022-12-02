Switch and Xbox ruled Black Friday in the UK

HQ

Today it's a regular Friday, as opposed to last week when consumers celebrated Black Friday. Now the numbers are dropping in and GamesIndustry.biz has the result of console sales in the UK. It turns out it was an almost complete domination from Nintendo and Microsoft.

Switch performed best and 42% of all sold consoles was Nintendo's beloved hybrid. The excellent result is partly because of a great bundle with "a Switch Neon machine, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online". Xbox was really close though, nipping at the heels of Switch as 40% of all sold consoles was Xbox.

GamesIndustry.biz writes that this was a result of Microsoft reducing "its Xbox Series S machine to under £200 during Black Friday". The remaining 18% console sales is attributed to PlayStation 5.

The GfK (market research company) boss Dorian Bloch says:

"Console hardware volumes over Black Friday week are similar to last year and Switch was again No.1. However, overall Switch volumes are way down over Black Friday 2021, as both Sony and Microsoft also targeted Black Friday week with tempting offers."

Bloch also reveals VR headsets was the best selling accessory (revenue) during Black Friday, with the Meta Quest 2 with Resident Evil 4 bundle being the star. Controllers were number two, and Bloch says:

"Controllers remained the No.2 gaming accessory. This was driven in particular by Microsoft's controller deals and strong hardware sales for all three consoles, which drove controller take-up. It was the best controller week since Black Friday 2019."

Did you by any hardware during Black Friday?