Switch 2's equivalents of Wii Sports or 1-2-Switch look a little weird... and expensive

Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza and Duskbloods are the three games everyone is talking about from Switch 2, but Nintendo did announce two new games aimed specifically at showing the new console's capabilities: Drag x Drive and Nintendo Switch 2: Welcome Tour. The equivalents of Wii Sports, Nintendo Land or 1-2-Switch, so to speak, although they left us with mixed feelings...

First, Nintendo Switch 2: Welcome Tour, which is described as Nintendo as a game... and a paid game, no less. This download-only title will launch the same day as the console, June 5, and will be basically a large tutorial, showing you everything about the console, including deep technical data presented in a cool setting: a giant Nintendo Switch 2.

It seems that Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour will have several mini games, showcasing the "Mouse controls" or the HD rumble. The use of a giant Switch 2 you can walk around and explore reminds us a bit of Astro's Playroom, but that title seemed much larger... and was free, unlike Nintendo Switch 2: Welcome Tour, which will be a paid game.

The price was not yet revealed, but any price tag on something like this sounds like too expensive to us. Nintendo didn't even upload a trailer on their YouTube channel (you can only watch it on the Direct itself, Minute 18), as if they were hiding it...

The second looks much cooler, and will be launched in summer 2025, as a download game only -also a paide one-. Drag x Drive is a game about Wheelchair Basketball, and the way you control the wheelchair is by draggin each Joy-Con 2 on a flat surface. It sounds cool, even if it looks a bit too... grey. Not exactly as colourful as Arms, but this could be a fun arcade game that could maybe even turn into an online sensation like Rocket League...