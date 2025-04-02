Switch 2 will have one of the best F-Zero alternatives on launch date

HQ

Nintendo did NOT announce a new F-Zero at the latest Nintendo Direct for Switch 2... which was to be expected. However, racing fans will be happy with Mario Kart World as the launch title and Kirby Air Riders later this year. But there is another game launching on June 5, the day the console arrives, that will please F-Zero fans: Fast Fusion.

Some Nintendo fans probably already know about the Fast series: it has had three entries so far, on Wii, Wii U and Nintendo Switch -it was actually a launch title back in March 2017- and it is an arcade futuristic racer made by Shin'en Multimedia, authors of The Touryst or Art of Balance. And the fourth game in the series, Fast Fusion, will launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5, offering antigravity races at 60 fps and 4k HDR

Fast Fusion will offer spectacular graphics, the option of fusing vehicles to create your own combination (a bit like Mario Kart 7 and 8) and compatibility with the new Game Sharing option on Switch 2, but also split screen multiplayer for four players. If you want a game to buy on the eShop and miss F-Zero, Fast Fusion will be a great alternative.