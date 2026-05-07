Switch 2 shows off its power in new Star Fox comparisons

HQ

Overnight, Nintendo pulled off a major surprise for eager Star Fox fans: a remake of Star Fox 64 (or Lylat Wars, as it was known in Europe). While people are obviously thrilled, many have pointed out that Star Fox 64 was actually a reboot of the original Star Fox from the Super Nintendo, making this the second remake of the same game, and even the third, if you consider that 2016's Star Fox Zero was a "reimagining" of Star Fox 64.

In the hours since the announcement, dedicated fans have been working diligently to produce content related to the new remake, and we thought we'd share two of them that we believe are of general interest, created by YouTubers GVG and Gabochi. These are two side-by-side graphics comparisons based on what we've seen so far from Star Fox, compared to Star Fox 64 and Star Fox Zero.

Check out how much better the graphics are in the Switch 2 version below.





Star Fox launches on June 25, exclusively for Switch 2. If you want to read more about the game, we've previously covered both the price tag and a little surprise for Nintendo 64 fans.