Switch 2 shortages expected to last until next year, say analysts

Nintendo's new console continues to fly off shelves at a record pace, far outperforming its predecessor - but it's also becoming increasingly hard to find, especially in Japan. According to Nikkei, demand is clearly outstripping supply, and analysts at Toyo Securities predict that this situation could persist until spring next year.

In Japan, retailers are resorting to strategies like lotteries and "first come, first served" sales, often limited to customers with store membership cards. So far, five separate lottery rounds have been held via Nintendo's own online store, and many fans - repeatedly "losing" the chance to buy one - are now voicing their frustration loudly and publicly.

Nintendo is reportedly targeting 15 million Switch 2 units during the first ten months of release - matching the original Switch's sales during the same time period. However, more optimistic forecasts point to 18-20 million units, which would be 20-30% higher than the first-generation model.

Even as Nintendo ramps up factory production and works to secure critical components, demand shows no signs of slowing. With unpredictable manufacturing output and an ongoing buying frenzy, the Switch 2 will likely remain a scarce commodity until, or even beyond, spring 2026.

