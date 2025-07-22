Switch 2 sets a new Japanese record beating PlayStation 2 in first month console sales

HQ

It was only a week after the launch of Switch 2 last month that we reported that it was by far the best console launch ever in Japan. Since then, interest has certainly not waned, and now Yomiuri (via VGC) reveals that Switch 2 continues to fly off the shelves.

A total of at least 1.5 million units were sold in the country, and that figure does not include consoles sold through Nintendo itself. The actual number is therefore likely to be significantly higher. To put this into perspective, the Game Boy Advance was Nintendo's fastest-selling hardware in Japan during its first month with 1,367,433 units, now easily surpassed by 1,538,260 Switch 2 units (again, not including those sold through Nintendo itself). The original Switch reached 556,633 units in its first month and has now been beaten three times over.

The fastest-selling console in its first month that is not from Nintendo is, of course, the PlayStation 2. It sold 1,134,862 units, and has therefore also been beaten handily.

In short, we are witnessing gaming history right now, and Switch 2 will likely continue to break all kinds of records in the future, provided that Nintendo continues to support its console with really good games.