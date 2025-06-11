Switch 2 sells 3.5 million units in four days, becomes fastest-selling Nintendo hardware yet

HQ

We knew that the Nintendo Switch 2 was going to have a very steep and long road ahead of it if it intended to get even near to the Switch's whopping sales record of over 150 million shipped units. That being said, we also expected a very strong launch for the successor system. Clearly this was achieved.

Nintendo has now affirmed that in the first four days that the Switch 2 was on the market, it managed to ship 3.5 million units. That's enough to make the console Nintendo's fastest-selling hardware to date, surpassing what the Switch could achieve and also the Wii.

The question is how it can now continue to build on this immense success now that the hectic launch week is over, as typically it takes several weeks for a console to go beyond the five million sold units milestone. The Switch 2 is tracking to smash that expectation.