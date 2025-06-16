Switch 2 seems to be incredibly durable

HQ

There are of course many of you who bought a Switch 2 and went on summer vacation already, and are now cuddled up in your hammock playing Mario Kart World. But some of you are probably a little worried about being too careless with the device, which can break. Even if you keep it in a proper carrying case, it has to be taken out to be used.

But... it seems you don't have to be too worried about the durability of Nintendo's new console. Youtuber JerryRigEverything wanted to check out the hardware a little more thoroughly and meticulously took the device apart for a look, and even decided to test the durability.

And the results are impressive. Despite pulling off the screen protector (something Nintendo advises against), the device had no problem continuing to function perfectly despite 50 or so pretty good whacks with a pair of pliers.

Check out the clip below and relax. You don't need to be overly concerned about your Switch 2, Nintendo has built it to last.