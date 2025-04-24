Switch 2 scalpers are now flooding eBay

HQ

Yesterday, we told you that the number of Switch 2 units in Japan won't be enough for the huge demand, and today Kotaku gives us another sign of how popular the console is even before the launch.

They point to the fact that eBay is now full of people who pre-ordered a Switch 2, and are now selling their unit in advance for a hefty markup. The unit, which normally costs $449.99 (or $499.99 with Mario Kart World) is being sold by the eBay scalpers for around $700, but there are also those hoping to get $1,000 for a Switch 2.

Scalping was a huge problem at the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, but Nintendo has prepared by offering loyal customers the option to buy the unit directly from them and by having a lot more consoles ready at the release. Even if you can't get your hands on a console right away on launch day, there's a good chance you won't have to wait long before the stores are restocked.

Buying from scalpers is an effective way to ensure that they continue to operate in the future, and surely it would be better to get a bunch of extra games and accessories (and maybe a Switch Online subscription) than to pay several hundreds of dollars extra just to save a few days at best near the launch - and at the same time risk getting scammed?