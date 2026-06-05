Switch 2 sales plummet following Nintendo's price hike in Japan

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Not even Nintendo is immune to soaring component prices, and in early May, the company announced that it would raise the price of the Switch 2 in September by the equivalent of $50 / €30 (the increase in pounds has not yet been disclosed) In Japan, however, the price was raised by ¥10,000 as early as May 25, and now that Famitsu has reported last week's sales figures, we can see the consequences.

It turns out that the console has seen a massive drop in the number of units sold compared to the previous week, which can reasonably be attributed to the price hike. The week before, 247,880 units were sold, and last week only 31,751 - a decrease of nearly 90%.

Interestingly, Nintendo recently raised its forecasts for the Switch 2, despite the increased price. Rumors suggest a new Nintendo Direct is coming this week, and expectations are naturally sky-high regarding what might boost Switch 2 sales despite the unit costing more. Could it be time for a certain plumber to embark on new adventures again?