Switch 2 said to be about as powerful as Steam Deck

The speculation about the next big console from Nintendo still continues and new, relatively credible rumours now claim that the machine Nintendo is cooking up will be roughly on par with Steam Deck in terms of performance.

This was discussed on the Moore's Law is Dead podcast the other day, where the console's alleged flash storage was brought up as a possible bottleneck. Something that is not noticeable on other consoles where often fast m.2 or other SSD solutions are available instead.

It was also mentioned how the console is expected to be in line with Steam Deck in terms of performance, but that games based on Unreal Engine 5 will most likely need to be scaled up from lower resolution unless Nintendo surprises with unexpected horsepower under the hood.

Finally, there is also mention of how the alleged dock for the console will include a built-in fan. This is to be able to power the hardware more intensively for games on a TV, for example, and thus also produce better, sharper images.

Of course, everything should be taken with a pinch of salt, but hopefully we won't have to wait too much longer before Nintendo shows off its next console.

