Switch 2 reportedly facing overheating issues

Nintendo's new console is hot—literally. At least if recent reports from (mostly) Japan are to be believed, where users on Reddit and Facebook have shared claims of Switch 2 units overheating. And it doesn't seem to be limited to demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077 either; games like Pokémon, Splatoon, and Rune Factory are also triggering the issue.

According to these reports, the console either crashes completely or freezes intermittently while the fan (inside the dock) kicks into overdrive in a desperate attempt to cool things down. But it's not just happening in docked mode—players also describe their handheld units getting so hot they could barely hold them, with internal temperatures measured close to 47°C (116°F).

Nintendo has yet to issue an official statement, and there's currently no fix other than playing at your own risk and ensuring your device has decent airflow.

Have you noticed your Switch 2 getting unusually warm, or that the fan is working overtime?