Switch 2 reported to have sold over three million units in less than 24 hours

Nintendo has not yet reported any sales figures for the highly anticipated Switch 2. But according to unconfirmed sources, there is much to suggest that the console has broken previous records and that demand has exceeded all expectations. This is despite a rather hefty price tag that has been criticised since its reveal, it is said the Switch 2 sold more than three million consoles in less than 24 hours.

If this is true, it's three times as many as the previous record holder - PlayStation 4, which managed to sell about a million consoles in its first 24 hours. Which means we can expect the Switch 2 to break the two-month record of 4.5 million units sold as well.

There have been reports of huge queues in Tokyo and New York to get hold of the console. Many analysts have already adjusted previous forecasts upwards based on the strong demand and many now believe that Nintendo could manage to sell as much as 17 million Switch 2 consoles through March 2026.

Have you bought a Switch 2 and do you think the console will continue to sell at the same rapid pace?