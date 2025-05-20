Switch 2 offers both live subtitling and text-to-speech with GameChat

HQ

One of the Switch 2 features Nintendo has been seemingly extra proud of is the upcoming GameChat, which as the name suggests is a chat feature with tons of extra features, not least camera support and full integration into the menu system and hardware with a dedicated chat-button on the Joy-Con 2.

Now GamesIndustry.biz draws attention to two new GameChat features not formally announced by Nintendo, but still showcased in videos. One is that you can have chats transcribed in real time, making it much easier to keep track of what your friends have said in particularly stressful situations when your mind is elsewhere - and it's also much harder to escape stupid things you've said when everything is captioned.

The second function is text-to-speech, which means that you can write messages that the recipient can have read to them. This way, even those who can't chat (your girlfriend/boyfriend is asleep, broken mic or whatever) can participate in discussions.

GameChat will be free to use with Switch 2 until March 31st next year, when it will become a paid service included with Switch Online subscriptions.