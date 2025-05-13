Switch 2 offers battery charge limit to preserve battery life

HQ

If you drive an electric car, you're obviously familiar with the recommendation to only charge to 80% as often as possible to keep the battery fresh for a long time. Now we learn via the Nintendo Today app that Switch 2 actually offers a similar feature, where you can set it to stop charging when it reaches 90%.

Nintendo writes that "pausing the charge at around 90% reduces deterioration to the battery", which sounds like a pretty nifty feature. After all, most people don't play all 100% every time without the ability to charge the battery - and for those who still want to charge 100%, it's always possible.

Culture Crave shows on Bluesky how the feature looks and works, which you can check out below. What do you think, is it something you will use or is it 100% every time?