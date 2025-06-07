Switch 2 launch tainted by bizarre Gamestop stapling incident

HQ

Bringing home a brand-new console is a special kind of joy. But for some unlucky buyers who picked up their Switch 2 at a GameStop on Staten Island, that excitement quickly turned into frustration and disbelief. One particular store had the bright idea of stapling receipts directly onto the boxes — and the staples punctured the cardboard and damaged the screens underneath.

That's because the screen (foolishly) sits face-up just beneath the top of the packaging, making it especially vulnerable to this kind of mishap. A baffling design decision on Nintendo's part. Not that stapling anything directly onto the box was a genius move either.

Unsurprisingly, outrage followed and spread quickly across social media. According to reports from both The Verge and PC Gamer, GameStop has acknowledged the mistake, stating that it was isolated to a single store and that affected customers will receive replacement units.

But the conversation doesn't stop at how retailers handle stock — it also raises questions about Nintendo's lack of foresight when it comes to packaging design.

Have you picked up a Switch 2 yourself? Did you also notice how exposed the screen seemed right out of the box?