Switch 2 is still the second-best-selling gaming device of all time in the US

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On Tuesday, Bloomberg broke the news that Nintendo appears to be scaling back production of the Switch 2 after the console failed to meet all its sales targets in the U.S. It remains to be seen whether the ongoing Pokémon Pokopia craze might cause Nintendo to reconsider, but Circana CEO and analyst Mat Piscatella (who has all the data) now reports that the Switch 2 is still selling incredibly well in the U.S. - just not quite as well as Nintendo had hoped.

The Switch 2 is, in fact, still the second-fastest-selling gaming console ever in the U.S. (at least since 1995, when tracking began), and only the Game Boy Advance has sold faster. The fact that Nintendo has also been hit by skyrocketing component prices hasn't helped matters, of course, but the biggest problem seems to have simply been that the sales target was a bit too ambitious.