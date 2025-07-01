Switch 2 has sold over five million units in only 26 days

HQ

It took just four days for 3.5 million Switch 2 units to be sold in what was by far the best console launch ever. And despite there not yet being that many games for the device, they continue to fly off the shelves.

Nintendo has now updated its sales figures for Switch 2, revealing that over five million units have been sold in less than four weeks. That's almost double the sales of the first Switch, which was also considered a smash hit from the start. The most units have been sold in America, followed by Japan, then Europe, and finally the rest of the world.

Nintendo Soup writes that in comparison, the PlayStation 5 took two and a half months to reach the same number that the Switch 2 reached after just 26 days. The first Switch sold five million after four months, clearly illustrating what a staggering success this is.

With Donkey Kong Bananza around the corner (which we have a fresh preview of today), there is no doubt that the record sales will continue for a long time to come.