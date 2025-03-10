Switch 2 has faster Wi-Fi and supports Amiibos

HQ

There are still three weeks to go until Switch 2 will be shown off in a dedicated event on April 2, but thanks to the US FCC (via The Verge) we now know a little more about the device.

Among other things, it is revealed that Nintendo has upgraded the device's Wi-Fi to Wi-Fi 6, where the predecessor ran Wi-Fi 5, which basically means faster connection. Many would have hoped for Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7, but it seems we can forget about that.

Further news is that it's confirmed that you'll be able to charge the Switch 2 via USB-C sockets on both the top and bottom of the device, which will be useful for those who want to play portable and charge at the same time, in which case the charging at the bottom is not entirely optimal.

Finally, it's also confirmed that the right Joy-Con will support NFC on the same terms as the current Switch model, which hopefully means you'll be able to continue using your Amiibos - and maybe even means Nintendo will continue to release them.