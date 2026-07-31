Switch 2 has already passed the lifetime sales of GameCube in the UK

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It's obviously no secret that the Switch 2 has gotten off to a strong start worldwide, including in the UK. Now, Game Business editor and co-founder Christopher Dring reports that, after just over a year on the market, Nintendo's latest console has already outperformed the lifetime sales one of its predecessors.

As you've probably guessed from the headline, we're talking about the GameCube. The little cube launched in Japan in 2001 and competed primarily against the graphics powerhouse Xbox and the best-selling console of all time, the PlayStation 2. It didn't fare well in that competition and became Nintendo's least-sold conventional console up untill Wii U, with lifetime sales of 21.74 million (we don't have an exact figure for the UK), subsequently forcing Nintendo to try something new - something they did successfully when they launched the Wii in 2006.

Dring also notes that Sharma's efforts for Xbox this spring appear to have paid off, as Xbox is "the only platform holder to sell more consoles in H1 2026 compared to 2025." This is likely from low levels, but follows the same pattern we recently saw in the U.S., namely that the PlayStation 5 and Switch 2 are declining, while the Xbox Series S/X is growing.

Some explanations for the increased sales, aside from the more positive buzz that Sharma brought with her, include the release of Forza Horizon 5 and the fact that many people likely want to buy a console before the announced price increase.