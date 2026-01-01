Switch 2 has already outsold Dreamcast, PS Vita, and Wii U in the UK

HQ

There's probably no need for more news about how well Switch 2 is selling (we're eagerly awaiting the Christmas sales figures), but The Game Business editor and co-founder Christopher Dring has now released some rather fascinating statistics from the UK.

It turns out that in the nearly seven months that the console has been on the market, it has already surpassed beloved misfortunes from Sega, Sony, and Nintendo itself. Apparently, Switch 2 has sold more than Dreamcast, PS Vita, and Wii U did during their respective lifetimes. They were all discontinued prematurely due to poor sales, but still managed to stay on the market for several years.

In the comments, someone also asks Dring if it is ahead of the original Switch as well, measured over its first seven months, which he confirms. It is worth remembering that the figures apply to the UK, but the country does not usually deviate too much from the rest of the world (especially in the West), so it still gives an indication of how things are going for Nintendo.