Switch 2 had by far the best launch month ever in the US

Yesterday, it was confirmed that Nintendo had broken an astonishing record in Japan with Switch 2 becoming the fastest-selling console ever in its first month. The previous record holder was Game Boy Advance with 1,367,433 units sold in a month, while Switch 2 easily surpassed this with 1,538,260 units... a number not including units sold from Nintendo themselves.

We can now report that the situation is similar in the US (and, one suspects, in the rest of the world). Circana analyst Mat Piscatella reveals that the console that had previously enjoyed the best launch month ever in the country was the PlayStation 4, with 1.1 million units sold.

However, this result has been almost completely annihilated by Switch 2, which sold 1.6 million units in one month. To call it incredibly impressive is almost an understatement.

Now it's up to Nintendo to prove that they can keep up this furious pace. They will need good games on a regular basis, interesting expansions, attractive services, and a steady stream of Switch Online titles that people actually want. After releasing Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza, with Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Kirby Air Riders just around the corner, we think we can agree that it's off to a good start, at least?