Switch 2 game boxes reported to be up to 40% larger than Switch counterparts

Good news for all of you who think that the game boxes for the Switch are on the small side. According to VGC, the size of the new ones for Switch 2 will be significantly larger, 40% bigger to be more precise. They are claimed to have a width of 13 cm and a height of 19.5 cm. This compares to a PlayStation 5 case which is 13.5cm wide and 17cm high.

The information comes from French retailer, FNAC, who happened to post a picture of a yet-to-be-announced Switch 2 game from Take-Two. The image has now been taken down but based on the information, users on Reddit have already made mockups of what it could look like.

Earlier reports also suggest that the cartridges will be roughly the same size as before, but have a number of physical differences that make it impossible to use the new games in an old Switch. If this is true, as well as the size of the new case, it will mean a lot of empty space and air inside. If that's good or bad, you can decide for yourself.