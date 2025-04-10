Switch 2 Edition game cartridges have all content included inside, no download needed

HQ

It's been a week since Nintendo aired its Nintendo Switch 2-focused Direct, showcasing the hardware, peripherals and titles that will accompany the console both at launch and in the months beyond. But the event was not without its shadows, caused by the 'a priori' lack of transparency in announcing the price of the new products (and where the majority opinion states that it is excessive) and in detailing some unclear features about the titles that will receive an enhanced edition on Switch 2. Now it looks like we have some news, and it's somewhat positive.

Although it was initially claimed that the Switch 2 Edition game cartridges (games that were released on Switch 1 and will have enhanced and slightly expanded versions on the new hardware) would contain only the same software as those on Switch 1 with the addition of a code for digital download of new content, this will not be the case.

According to information provided by Australian media outlet Vooks and reposted by user Wario64 on Bluesky, cartridges for games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 Edition will include all content on the cartridge, with no additional downloads or other online checks required. This is reassuring news for many, as with early reports and also with the game key card controversy, it seemed that Nintendo was parking its traditional diligence with the physical format, which in Nintendo's case is still a very important sales segment of around 50%.