Switch 2 doesn't have any Achievements

When the Xbox 360 was released in 2005, it had a feature that became so groundbreaking that it is now standard in the world of gaming. We're talking about Achievements, which proved so popular that they were fully duplicated by Sony with PlayStation 3, which consequently had a generation where the games from the first half lacked this feature, while it was present in the second half.

Other services also caught on, not least Epic Games Store, Steam and Stadia. But there is one exception... Nintendo. Neither the Wii, Wii U or Switch have games with system-wide Achievements, but there are still some titles that have a built-in Achievements system, which are only locked to that particular title. So what about Switch 2?

Vice president of player and product experience Bill Trinen gave a good answer to that when Polygon asked him about it, and that answer is: "Nope."

And there you have it. There will surely be games that have their own Achievements system again, but then it will only be linked to that particular title and is thus nothing that is noticeable outside it in any way.