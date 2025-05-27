Switch 2 consoles arriving at American retailers ahead of the release

HQ

The Switch 2 will finally be released on June 5, and if you've been worried about any last-minute changes, we now have some reassuring news to offer. GameRant and My Nintendo News are reporting that several stores in the US have begun to stock the consoles, complete with picture evidence from employees on social media (which has since been removed).

It seems that the very last possible hurdle before the premiere has been removed and now all that remains is to count down the days and look forward to being able to pick up our consoles and get started with Mario Kart World as well as other titles.