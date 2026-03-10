Swiss parliament approves compensation for Crans-Montana bar fire victims

HQ

Switzerland's lower house of parliament has approved a one-off payment of 50,000 Swiss francs ($64,000) to survivors and bereaved families following the deadly New Year's Eve fire at the Le Constellation bar. The blaze in the ski resort of Crans-Montana killed 41 people and injured 115.

The so-called solidarity contribution is intended to provide quick financial support to victims of the disaster. The measure had already been approved by the upper chamber of the Swiss Federal Assembly and now clears the way for payments to those hospitalised and to the families of those who died.