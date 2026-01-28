Swiss ice hockey league team Ambri-Piotta recruits Finnish Jussi Tapola as their new head coach.

HQ

Ice hockey team Ambri-Piotta has made an announcement, as reported by Finnish YLE, that Ambri-Piotta has recruited a new head coach for the rest of the season.

Previously Jussi Tapola was a coach for SC Bern, but was fired last October. Some assistance to Tapola will be given by Pasi Puistola and also Saku Martikainen, who has already been part of the team. Unfortunately this also means that Eric Landry and Rene Matte were fired.

Swiss ice hockey league includes 14 teams, and Ambri-Piotta's current position is 13th. In other words, no wonder that the team's management wanted to make some changes.