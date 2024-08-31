Swing in style with spider season for Marvel Snap

HQ

The Marvel Snap team have shown off an extensive trailer for the next phase of the game, called The Amazing Spider Season.

It's bringing with it a host of new cards, including Symbiote Spider Man, Scarlet Spider, Madame Web, Araña, and Silver Sable. You can watch the trailer here:

Perhaps the most important change is the addition of the new 'activate' mechanic, whereby instead of on the reveal of a card, players can hold a card's ability to use at the best time possible. A few of the new cards, such as the headliner Symbiote Spider Man, have this ability, and some old cards are being reworked to have activate triggers too.

Additionally, there are new locations such as Otto's Lab and Brooklyn Bridge, and season pass variants for Spider Man, Miles Morales Spider Man, and Symbiote Spider Man.

Finally, the video showed off Nayoung Wooh in the artist spotlight, and her artwork of the spider family (including Peter Parker, Miles Morales, Spider Gwen, and Silk - Wooh's favourite) visiting popular places in South Korea such as temples and markets, as though they had gone on a sightseeing holiday.