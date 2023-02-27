Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Good Life

Swery: Why should we have "to update our games for free"

The Japanese developer has given a blunt take on the matter.

HQ

Gamers today are used to games being released, updated continuously, and often even getting some free content (in addition to DLC that cost money). One person who is not happy with this arrangement is The Good Life creator and industry veteran Hidetaka "Swery" Suehiro.

In a rather blunt post on Twitter over the weekend, he made it clear that it's not reasonable to think that games should get more content for free. As a parallel, Swery compares it to what a cup of Starbucks coffee costs, which is often more than some DLC that lasts for several hours.

What do you think yourself, does Swery have a point or is it reasonable to expect continuous free content updates of games?

The Good Life

