Sweeth Tooth beats up and sings with Anthony Mackie in Twisted Metal clip

The first trailer we got for PlayStation Productions and Peacock's Twisted Metal series didn't exactly reveal much besides letting us know all episodes will become available on July 27. Then how about a better understanding of what the tone is?

That's where this scene from Twisted Metal comes in, as it shows that Sweeth Tooth is more than happy to fight Anthony Mackie's John Doe outside of their cars as well. Not that we're talking about a fight with the atmosphere of HBO's The Last of Us here...