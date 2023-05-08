Sweet Tooth has been renewed for a third and final season

HQ

Even though Season 2 of Sweet Tooth has only just debuted on Netflix recently, the streamer has decided to pick the series up and renew it for a third and final outing. As revealed in a tweet starring cast members Christian Convery (Gus) and Nonso Anozie (Tommy Jepperd), we're told the following by the leading young star:

"Sweet Tooth is coming back for Season 3. We are so excited to share with you the final chapter of Gus's story and we can't wait to tell you all about it."

There's no mention as to when Netflix is looking to bring Sweet Tooth back for a third and final season, but we are simply told that it will be "coming soon".