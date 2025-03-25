Swedish shoppers protest soaring food prices with boycotts

HQ

The latest news on Sweden . In response to an alarming surge in food prices, Swedish consumers are taking action by boycotting major supermarkets. The annual cost of feeding a family has surged by an estimated €2,750 since 2022, prompting widespread frustration.

A social media-driven movement, Bojkotta vecka 12, has gained momentum, with thousands of Swedes passionately participating in a seven-day boycott of grocery giants like Ica, Coop, and Lidl, as frustration over skyrocketing food prices reaches a boiling point.

Despite some skepticism about the impact of short-term boycotts, the protests have sparked a national debate, pushing the government to explore solutions. For now, it remains to be seen if this consumer-led revolt will lead to meaningful political action.