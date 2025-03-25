English
World news

Swedish shoppers protest soaring food prices with boycotts

Thousands across Sweden unite in a week-long boycott, voicing concerns over the rising cost of basic goods.

The latest news on Sweden. In response to an alarming surge in food prices, Swedish consumers are taking action by boycotting major supermarkets. The annual cost of feeding a family has surged by an estimated €2,750 since 2022, prompting widespread frustration.

A social media-driven movement, Bojkotta vecka 12, has gained momentum, with thousands of Swedes passionately participating in a seven-day boycott of grocery giants like Ica, Coop, and Lidl, as frustration over skyrocketing food prices reaches a boiling point.

Despite some skepticism about the impact of short-term boycotts, the protests have sparked a national debate, pushing the government to explore solutions. For now, it remains to be seen if this consumer-led revolt will lead to meaningful political action.

Stockholm, Sweden. June 20, 2024. The ICA logotype and sign at headquarters of the ICA supermarket chain // Shutterstock

