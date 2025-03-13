Swedish producer makes film about the monk who sold his Ferrari

HQ

Swedish producer Fredrik Wikström, who previously made a name for himself with the film adaptation of A Man Called Ove, as well as its American adaptation A Man Called Otto, has announced that he is working on a film adaptation of Robin Sharma's bestselling book The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari.

"I reached out to Robin because I'm a huge fan of the book. I first read it over a decade ago, and it's one of my favorites"

The book has sold over ten million copies and has been translated into 70 different languages, and is described by Wikström himself as a great story with an uplifting message.

For those of you who don't already know it, the book is about Julian Mantle, a lawyer who, after a life crisis, searches for a deeper meaning in life. After leaving his successful but stressful career, he embarks on a spiritual journey to the Himalayas, where he learns life-changing insights about happiness and purpose.

Sharma himself has expressed his excitement about having his book made into a film, which he describes as a dream. Exactly when we can expect to see the film, or who will star in it, is yet to be announced.