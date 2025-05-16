Swedish police rule out racist or radical motives in Örebro mass shooting

HQ

The latest news on Sweden . Swedish authorities have concluded on Friday that the devastating tragedy that struck the city of Örebro in February, the worst mass shooting in Swedish history, was not driven by racist or radical motives.

The attacker, a 35-year-old former student, killed ten people before taking his own life at Campus Risbergska in Örebro. Investigators believe now he deliberately chose the location due to his past connection to the school and acted primarily out of suicidal intent.