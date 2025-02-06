Swedish police discover multiple rifles at scene of mass shooting at adult education centre in Örebro

HQ

Swedish police have confirmed the discovery of several licensed rifles at the scene of the deadly mass shooting that took place on Tuesday at an adult education centre in Örebro. Authorities also reported that the 35-year-old suspect, identified as Rickard Andersson, appeared to have acted alone and may have had some connection to the school.

Police discovered three rifles near the gunman's body, alongside ten empty bullet magazines and a large amount of unused ammunition. The chaotic scene, described as an "inferno" by local police, involved victims, including survivors who barricaded themselves to escape the violence. The investigation is ongoing, and while no clear motive has been established, police are focusing on the suspect's potential link to the school.

The incident is raising serious questions about Sweden's gun control policies, especially considering that the country has a relatively high level of legal firearm ownership, despite lower rates compared to other nations like the United States. As Sweden grapples with the fallout, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is holding a regular gathering of the government on Thursday and has extended invitations to all the opposition parties to attend in a show of unity.