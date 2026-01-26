Swedish NHL star William Nylander gives the finger to a camera

HQ

Swedish William Nylander currently plays in NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, which recently faced Colorado Avalanche. Nylander was unable to play due to his injuries, so he sat with other injured players. An then it happened.

As reported by Finnish YLE, Nylander noticed a TV camera, so he decided to "give the finger" or "flip the bird" to the camera. Nylander has already apologized the incident in his Instagram account.

"Nothing but love for the Leafs people. Apologies for the momentary frustration today. No offense intended. Looking forward to getting back on the ice and not in the stands."

Nylander has scored 48 points in 37 matches.