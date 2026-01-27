Swedish NHL star William Nylander gets a hefty fine for giving the finger on TV

HQ

Yesterday Gamereactor reported, that Swedish NHL star William Nylander had decided to "flip the bird" to a TV camera during a hockey game between Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche. Nylander was unable to play due to his injuries, so he sat with other injured players. NHL star has already apologized his gesture on social media.

Now Finnish YLE can tell, that Nylander has gotten a fine of 5,000 dollars (about 4,200 euros) for his "inappropriate gesture".

NHL's player safety officer George Parros made it clear, that rules must be obeyed.

"This serves as a reminder that player conduct rules apply throughout the NHL arena and public game situations."

And with that, let's hope that this incident is now settled.