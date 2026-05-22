Swedish movie star starts a new video game developer

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Perhaps not everyone knows that before Josef Fares became a famous game developer with Brother: A Tale of Two Sons and later founded the successful studio Hazelight (It Takes Two, Split Fiction), he was an actor and filmmaker. Now it's clear that another Swedish actor is attempting the same journey.

This time, it's Dragomir Mrsic, known for films like Easy Money and the Hollywood production Edge of Tomorrow, who announced via Instagram that he is starting a game studio together with author Per Anders Hovbom. The idea has been brewing for five years, but they aren't ready to reveal the studio's name just yet. Mrsic says, among other things:

"We're going to create entertainment in games inspired by real events, with powerful experiences where both the story and the action feel authentic."

He also comments on the focus of the gameplay and explains:

"Our ambition is to create gameplay that engages both emotionally and mechanically, where the player, the story, and the experience take center stage."

Hopefully, it won't be too long before we learn more.