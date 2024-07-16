Swedish Midsummer Sale has now kicked off on Steam

HQ

Sweden has long been known as a country that produces a lot of music and of course Ikea, but the fact is that they are also really big in video games thanks to developers such as Arrowhead Game Studios, Avalanche Studios, Coffee Stain Studios, DICE, Fatshark, Hazelight, MachineGames, Mojang, Paradox Interactive, Starbreeze Studios and of course Massive Entertainment - to name a few.

And right now you can enjoy cheap Swedish gaming. Via Steam, something called the Swedish Midsummer Sale has started with over 80 titles and up to 95% discount, and in the presentation we can read:

"The participating games represent a huge variety of genres, and are developed by studios from the very north to the very south of Sweden. Titles are ranging from indies to triple-A."

If this sounds like fun, head over to this link and grab some cheap blue and yellow entertainment.